Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is reportedly facing a lifetime ban for betting on his own team: Everything we know

Major League Baseball can't seem to escape the shadow of sports betting scandal, and a new one may be rocking the league soon, pending the results of a new investigation.

According to the Wall Street Journal, MLB is investigating San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for violating the league's gambling policy while he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023.

Here's everything we know about this new development:

Who is Tucupita Marcano

This was the first question I had, so I'm sure many of you are wondering the same thing, as Marcano is not a household name.

Marcano is a 24-year-old Venezuelan who has played 149 games in the majors since 2021, including a career-high 75 games for the Pirates last season. After starting his career with the Padres in 2021, he played in Pittsburgh the last two years before returning to San Diego on a waiver claim last November.

He hasn't played a game since tearing his ACL with the Pirates last July, but he was hitting .233 with three HR, 18 RBI and five stolen bases before the injury.

What did he do?

Marcano is being investigated for betting on games involving the Pirates while he was on the injured list for the team, WSJ's Jared Diamond and Lindsey Adler have reported.

Though he declined to comment, as well as MLB and the MLBPA, the Padres said they were aware of an active investigation.

“We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed.”

What will the punishment be?

If Marcano did bet on games involving his own team, the punishment could be a lifetime ban from baseball.

WSJ is reporting the punishment hasn't been finalized, pending negotiations between the league and players association. However, MLB only allows for players to bet on sports other than baseball. Players who bet on MLB games not involving than their own teams face a one-year ban, and players who bet on games involving their teams face a lifetime suspension.

Marcano isn't alone

Four other players also face potential discipline for betting on baseball while in the minor leagues, according to the WSJ. Though the names of those players weren't reported.

This news comes after ESPN reported in May that former Angles infielder and current Braves minor leaguer David Fletcher bet on sports with the same illegal bookmaker as Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. Additionally, ESPN reported that Fletcher's friend and former Royals minor leaguer Colby Schultz bet on games involving Fletcher.

