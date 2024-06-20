Padres host the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (44-30, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (38-40, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson (4-3, 3.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Padres: Adam Mazur (0-2, 7.82 ERA, 2.05 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -115, Padres -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday to start a four-game series.

San Diego has an 18-21 record in home games and a 38-40 record overall. The Padres have a 33-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has gone 22-18 on the road and 44-30 overall. The Brewers are sixth in the NL with 77 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles and 10 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-34 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), Robert Gasser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Joe Ross: 15-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Jakob Junis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.