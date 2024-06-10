Padres host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (26-41, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (34-35, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Joey Estes (2-1, 4.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (5-5, 3.51 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -222, Athletics +182; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

San Diego has a 34-35 record overall and a 15-21 record at home. The Padres have an 11-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Oakland has a 26-41 record overall and an 11-21 record in road games. The Athletics have hit 76 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles and 10 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 19-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker ranks second on the Athletics with 26 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Zachary Gelof is 7-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .298 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .202 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.