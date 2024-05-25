Padres take home losing streak into matchup against the Yankees

New York Yankees (36-17, first in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (27-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.05 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to break their four-game home losing streak with a victory over the New York Yankees.

San Diego has a 27-27 record overall and a 10-17 record in home games. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

New York has a 36-17 record overall and an 18-9 record in road games. The Yankees have hit 79 total home runs to lead the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez leads the Padres with a .335 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 walks and 12 RBI. Jurickson Profar is 13-for-34 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Yankees with a .315 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI. Aaron Judge is 15-for-32 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 8-2, .284 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jose Trevino: day-to-day (illness), Ian Hamilton: 7-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.