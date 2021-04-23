Padres hold off Dodgers 3-2 in resumption of SoCal rivalry

  • San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates his solo home run with Manny Machado (13) during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    1/6

    Padres Dodgers Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates his solo home run with Manny Machado (13) during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Sheldon Neuse (56) celebrates his solo home run with Edwin Rios (43) during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    2/6

    Padres Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Sheldon Neuse (56) celebrates his solo home run with Edwin Rios (43) during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler watches a throw to a San Diego Padres batter during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    3/6

    Padres Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler watches a throw to a San Diego Padres batter during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers watches a throw to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    4/6

    Padres Dodgers Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers watches a throw to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is forced out at second base by San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth after a ground ball by Justin Turner during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    5/6

    Padres Dodgers Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is forced out at second base by San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth after a ground ball by Justin Turner during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) misses the throw from home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    6/6

    Padres Dodgers Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) misses the throw from home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates his solo home run with Manny Machado (13) during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Sheldon Neuse (56) celebrates his solo home run with Edwin Rios (43) during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler watches a throw to a San Diego Padres batter during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Weathers watches a throw to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is forced out at second base by San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth after a ground ball by Justin Turner during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., right, steals second base as Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) misses the throw from home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Cronenworth barely managed to knock down Sheldon Neuse's vicious 105-mph grounder. He recovered and relayed to Fernando Tatis Jr., who somehow dragged his foot sideways over the bag while loading up for a desperate throw that beat Neuse to first by an eyelash.

Although it's only April, the San Diego Padres know their eighth-inning double play with the bases loaded to preserve a one-run lead in their 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night will probably stand up as one of their biggest thrills of the season.

“To describe what the dugout was, it was electric,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “We’ve been a part of some big innings, or a big home run. That play defensively felt like a playoff home run in a critical moment with your life on the line.”

It's also just the latest superb moment in a rivalry series that's only getting more exciting.

Jurickson Profar singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as San Diego opened a four-game series at chilly Chavez Ravine by handing the Dodgers their first home loss of the season. Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid.

Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, a strong start from rookie Ryan Weathers and that fantastic defense in the eighth, capping yet another well-played matchup between two stacked rosters.

“We’re both really talented teams that know how to play good baseball," said Walker Buehler, who pitched seven innings of four-hit ball for the Dodgers. “You’ve got to assume there’s going to be a few nail-biters in there.”

AJ Pollock and Neuse hit back-to-back homers leading off the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have lost three of four after a 13-2 start to the season. With several key hitters injured, Los Angeles has scored just 10 runs in its last five games.

Manny Machado had an early RBI single for San Diego, but Neuse’s first career homer tied it for Los Angeles.

Profar and Victor Caratini singled off Blake Treinen (1-1) leading off the eighth, and Profar put San Diego back ahead on Tatis' double-play groundout.

Profar just missed a diving catch on Will Smith’s tailing fly down the left field line after a long run, putting two Dodgers in scoring position with nobody out in the eighth.

After Max Muncy grounded out and Pollock was intentionally walked to load the bases, San Diego turned its defining double play.

“It was a roller coaster inning,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I thought we put ourselves in a position to at least tie the game, potentially go ahead. It took a great play by Cronenworth to recover on the ball and make that nice feed, and I just don’t know many shortstops that can make that play with that arm speed.”

Both Dodgers were out by minuscule margins confirmed by video review, setting off a wild celebration in the Padres’ dugout and clubhouse.

“I was doing arm care,” Weathers said. “We all screamed in the clubhouse. I wish I would have been out there for it.”

Nabil Crismatt (1-1) finished the seventh for San Diego, which was thin in the bullpen after using seven relievers Wednesday. Mark Melancon pitched a dominant ninth for his seventh save.

“All around, that was probably our best-played game so far,” Tingler said. “It was certainly well-needed.”

Buehler racked up a season-high nine strikeouts in his longest start of the season, but the Los Angeles ace was narrowly outpitched by Weathers, who hurled 5 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball in the 21-year-old's second major league start.

BEAUTIFUL WEATHERS

Weathers followed up his first career start last week against the Dodgers with an even more impressive effort, popping his fastball and slider while comfortably handling the champs' dangerous lineup yet again.

Overall this season, Weathers has yielded two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts to the Dodgers across 9 1/3 scoreless innings — and that number rises to 10 2/3 scoreless innings in his career against Los Angeles counting his relief appearance in last season’s division series.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Dinelson Lamet went on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, and reliever Keone Kela joined him with right shoulder inflammation. Lamet came out of his season debut Wednesday after just two innings.

Dodgers: CF Chris Taylor and rookie 2B Zach McKinstry were late scratches from the Dodgers’ starting lineup due to lower back stiffness. ... Cody Bellinger still isn't sure when he'll return from a hairline fracture in his left leg. He hasn't played since April 5, but he took batting practice on the field Thursday for the first time since the injury.

UP NEXT

Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.19 ERA) faces Yu Darvish (1-1, 2.55) in a rematch of last Saturday's meeting at Petco Park. Kershaw has thrown 18 consecutive scoreless innings after blanking the Padres for six, while Darvish took the loss against his former teammates despite throwing seven innings of one-hit, one-run ball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Padres vs. Dodgers Highlights

    Padres hang on to late lead for 3-2 win over Dodgers

  • Dodgers can't overpower Padres in 3-2 loss

    The Dodgers fall to the San Diego Padres 3-2 in game one of the four-game series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

  • CD Projekt plans dividend after Cyberpunk 2077 sales neared 14 million last year

    GDANSK (Reuters) -Polish video games maker CD Projekt on Thursday said it had sold 13.7 million copies of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game last year despite a bug-ridden launch, and will pay a dividend of 5 zlotys per share after record high 2020 sales and profits. With a budget of 1.2 billion zlotys ($316.19 million), Cyberpunk 2077 was CD Projekt's most-anticipated game since 2015's "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" but it has been delisted from Sony's PlayStation Store since shortly after December's problematic launch. Once an investor darling, CD Projekt has lost about 50% of its market value since December amid the Cyberpunk problems and is now valued at around 17.4 billion zlotys.

  • Biden will reportedly recognize killings of Armenians as genocide

    President Biden is preparing to announce that the atrocities committed against Armenian civilians in the early 20th century were an act of genocide, officials familiar with the matter told The New York Times. An estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Ottoman Empire amid a systemic death march that began during World War I, historians say. Biden is expected to make his declaration on Saturday, the annual day of remembrance for the victims. Turkey has said Armenians were killed amid clashes with Ottoman forces, but denies that the death toll topped 1 million and a genocide occurred. At least two dozen countries have recognized the killings as a genocide, and in 2019, Congress passed nonbinding resolutions doing the same, but no sitting U.S. president has explicitly referred to an Armenian genocide, with the exception of a passing written reference by Ronald Reagan in 1981. Already, tensions are high between the U.S. and Turkey, with the countries clashing on everything from human rights to the situation in Syria. On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a reporter, "Statements that have no legal binding will have no benefit, but they will harm ties. If the United States wants to worsen ties, the decision is theirs." Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian told told the Times on Wednesday that "recognition by the United States will be a kind of moral beacon to many countries. This is not about Armenia and Turkey. This is about our obligation to recognize and condemn the past, present, and future genocide." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereThe Derek Chauvin solitary confinement predicament

  • Teofimo Lopez: “I want to end Devin Haney’s career”

    Sparks are flying again in the lightweight division with Teofimo Lopez calling out Devin Haney, saying he wants to end his career.

  • Upcoming T-Cross eyed to ramp up Volkswagen PH sales

    The leadership of Volkswagen Philippines expressed confidence that the forthcoming T-Cross subcompact SUV will be driving the brand's sales in the country. During an online roundtable meeting with reporters, Volkswagen Philippines President Felipe Estrella III said he is banking on it to “revive the brand” locally. Volkswagen Philippines quietly left the country’s SUV scene, discontinuing the sales of the Tiguan and Touareg which among its the initial offerings to the market following the AC Motors’ acquisition of distributorship. Now bringing a subcompact SUV (and its latest global model at that), Estrella said that that they are considering the vehicle to be one of their major sales drivers. “The T-Cross is a vehicle that we hope will be ushering in a revival for the Volkswagen brand in Philippines,” Estrella said. “It will be a product offering that will fall in the subcompact SUV class and it will be the first we hope of several other SUVs that we are working to bring into the market,” he added. Citing growth in sales in the SUV market, Estrella said that they are eyeing to take a share and become a relevant segment shareholder that will eventually make the model a volume driver for the local distributor. Asked for its targeted figures for the first 12 months, Estrella firmly answered, "a lot." The Volkswagen T-Cross will be officially introduced on May 26. This model is said to boast the longest wheelbase in the local subcompact SUV market. Estralla added that the Philippine-spec model will be longer than the European version. The said model will be offered in two variants: the MPI AT S and the MPI AT SE. These two options will be powered by a Euro 6-rated, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine matched to a six-speed tiptronic transmission. This power mill is able to dish out 113hp and 145Nm torque. Pricing for the upcoming Volkswagen T-Cross starts at ₱1.098 million for the MPI AT S, while the 1.5 MP AT SE variety will be retailed at ₱1.198 million Photos from Volkswagen Philippines, Volkswagen Also read: Here are the specs of the Volkswagen T-Cross Volkswagen PH confirms T-Cross arrival Volkswagen PH Launches China-Made Models for 2018 led by Volkswagen Santana

  • Andrew Brown Jr. was unarmed and fleeing when fatally shot by North Carolina police, family attorney says

    Witness accounts paint a picture of the "unlawful, unjustified killing" of Andrew Brown Jr., the family's attorney said Thursday.

  • 2021 NFL Draft rumors: These 3 teams willing to trade back in first round

    Moving up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft would put the Patriots in a better position to get one of the top quarterbacks, and several potential trade partners are emerging.

  • Mortal Kombat's Director Says an Iconic Fatality from the Game Was Too Gruesome to Film

    "That would have been a bridge too far."

  • Biden to restore California's power to set pollution rules

    The U.S. Transportation Department is moving to reverse former President Donald Trump's bid to end California's ability to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is part of the DOT, said Thursday it is proposing to withdraw a rule rule meant to stop states from setting their own requirements for greenhouse gases, zero emissions vehicles and fuel economy. The change, if approved after the agency takes public comments, would allow California and 15 states that follow its standards to set their own rules.

  • Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader, dead at 57

    Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with reverence for '70s funk as leader of the off-kilter Bay Area hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died. Nzazi Malonga, a longtime friend who served as head of security and helped manage the group, said the rapper-producer was found unresponsive Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa, Florida. Malonga said the performer, born Greg Jacobs, had struggled with drug addiction for years.

  • Trent Grisham's solo homer

    Trent Grisham gives the Padres a 2-0 lead in the top of the 6th inning, as he launches a solo homer to right field

  • Next Pats: Daniel Jeremiah on why Trey Lance is a fit for Patriots

    On a new Next Pats Podcast, Daniel Jeremiah breaks down why he thinks Trey Lance could absolutely be a fit for the Patriots at QB.

  • George Paton: We still have time to bring in the right QB to compete

    With the ninth overall pick, the Broncos are one of the more intriguing teams within in the first round of next week’s draft. Though the team has Drew Lock who’s heading into his third season, the club is firmly in the quarterback market. During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager George Paton reiterated [more]

  • Justin Fields, Trey Lance have unique intelligence, QB coach says

    Justin Fields and Trey Lance are ultra-smart, and those are attributes that are not talked about nearly enough as the 49ers consider their options with the No. 3 overall draft pick.

  • NC man lied to get $1.5M in COVID loans, feds say. Then he bought an office building

    Prosecutors said the former Charlotte resident filed PPP applications for two technology companies.

  • Why one QB authority ranks Kellen Mond ahead of Justin Fields and Trey Lance

    Chris Simms thinks there's an under-the-radar QB who's better than two guys that Washington fans are super interested in.

  • Tennis: 'I'm cured!' - Suarez Navarro completes Hodgkin lymphoma treatment

    The 32-year-old Spaniard had announced last September that she was diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "Another step forward," Suarez Navarro wrote on Twitter where she announced that she finished treatment. Suarez Navarro, known for one of the best backhands in tennis, had planned to compete at last year's U.S. Open but withdrew from the Grand Slam a week before it began for health reasons.

  • Cowboys re-sign DT Antwaun Woods ahead of draft

    The Cowboys added Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins to the defensive interior, now they get one of their own back by resigning Antwaun Woods.

  • Biden administration proposes restoring California's right to set car pollution rules

    The decision is a step toward restoring the state's power to set tougher fuel efficiency and tailpipe emissions standards than the federal government.