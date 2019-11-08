Padres hire Larry Rothschild to be their new pitching coach

Larry Rothschild was dismissed by the Yankees at the end of the season. He was not unemployed for long. The San Diego Padres just hired him to be their pitching coach, reports Ken Rosenthal.

Rothschild, who was with the Yankees for nine years, will join new manager Jayce Tingler’s coaching staff, replacing the departed Darren Balsley. He will inherit a pitching staff that ranked 11th in runs allowed per game in the National League in 2019 and 12th in team ERA.