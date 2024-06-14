Padres game against Mets delayed due to inclement weather

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Padres fans will have to wait a little longer to watch Friday’s game against the New York Mets.

The away game at Citi Field has been delayed due to inclement weather until 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT, the Padres posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was originally scheduled for 4:10 p.m. PT.

Friday evening’s forecast in New York City is showers with a chance of some thunder, according to the Weather Channel.

This evening’s game is the first of three in the Big Apple.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

