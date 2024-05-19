Padres game against Atlanta Braves postponed due to weather

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Saturday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to weather.

Saturday’s game at Truist Park in Atlanta has officially been postponed due to rain, and rescheduled for Monday at 6:20 p.m. ET as part of a split doubleheader.

Sunday’s game against the Braves is scheduled to go on as planned at 7:10 p.m. ET (4:10 p.m. PT).

Monday will be a split doubleheader, with games at 12:20 p.m. ET (9:20 a.m. PT) and 6:20 p.m. ET (3:20 p.m. PT). A separate ticket will be required for each game.

The Atlanta Braves posted on X they “had been hopeful that we would find conditions suitable to play; however, after further consultation with the weather service, radar indicates unsuitable conditions for starting the game.”

Fans locally can watch Padres games this season at Padres.tv, with a subscription (there is a 7-day free trial available), or on Padres TV, AppleTV+, ESPN, FS1, FOX Sports or TBS. All regular season games will also be broadcast live on the radio in both English and Spanish on 97.3 The Fan and XEMO-860AM La Poderosa.

