Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list: MLB

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has been placed on the injured list with a stress reaction in his leg, the team announced Monday.

The Padres placed Tatis on the IL Monday after recent imaging showed a stress reaction in his right femur. He had been out of the lineup for the past two games, according to MLB.com.

Tatis said he had been playing with tightness in his right quad area for much of the season ahead of his diagnosis.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) says stress reactions and fractures are relatively common in athletes and are caused from overuse.

It is unclear how long this injury will keep Tatis from playing, although he has initially been placed on the 10-day IL.

The Padres say Tatis could be out through the All-Star break, and that the injury has plainly impacted Tatis’ ability to run the bases and cover ground in the outfield.

Bryce Johnson is taking Tatis’ place on the roster while he remains on the IL.

Currently, Xander Bogaerts (left shoulder fracture), Luis Campusano (left thumb bruise), Joe Musgrove (right elbow inflammation) and Yu Darvish are all on the IL, along with Tatis. Padres manager Mike Shildt said Monday Darvish will not rejoin the rotation as expected on Tuesday due to “a little” right elbow inflammation.

The Padres say they haven’t yet ruled anyone out for the season.

