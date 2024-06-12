Padres fans light up Petco Park after stadium goes dark

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Lights out in San Diego sports typically brings back memories of former Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman sacking a quarterback and doing his “lights out” dance at Qualcomm Stadium. But on Monday, it was a different situation at Petco Park.

During the seventh inning of a game between the Padres and Oakland Athletics, the stadium lights abruptly turned off, leaving everyone in a state of confusion.

However, thousands of Padres fans took matters into their own hands by using their phone flashlights to light up the park.

Players like Friars superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. couldn’t help but leave the dugout and witness the spectacle as one of Journey’s biggest hit songs “Lights” fittingly played in the background.

Although the stadium going dark only lasted for a brief time, it provided a memorable and rare moment for fans and players alike.

The Padres shined bright the rest of the night as they beat the Athletics 6-1.

