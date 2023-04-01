Padres extend utility man Jake Cronenworth with seven-year, $80 million deal

Jake Cronenworth reportedly signed an $80 million deal with the Padres. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres extended one of their biggest organizational wins of the last half decade. Utility man Jake Cronenworth signed a seven-year, $80 million extension to remain with the team, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The team confirmed the signing Saturday.

The extension won't kick in until next season, and buys out five free-agent years. It ensures Cronenworth, 29, will remain in San Diego through the 2030 MLB season. He'll be 36 when the contract ends.

Cronenworth's age likely played a big role in him wanting to sign the deal. He did not debut in the majors until he was 26, far older than most impact players. He performed well immediately, hitting .285/.354/.477 as a rookie. Cronenworth remained a strong player in both 2021 and 2022, making the All-Star team both seasons.

Because of his age, however, Cronenworth would not have hit the free-agent market until he was 32 years old. Even if he performed well, his age might have prevented him from receiving a massive contract on the market. Cronenworth decided he didn't want to play that game, and instead committed to sticking with the Padres.

With the move, the Padres extended yet another member of their promising core. Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish, Manny Machado and Joe Musgrove are all signed through at least the 2027 MLB season. As long as those players remain effective, the Padres should remain in contention throughout most of Cronenworth's extension.

Jake Cronenworth represents massive win for Padres

Of all the excellent moves the Padres made to get back into contention, Cronenworth's acquisition ranks as the team's biggest scouting win in recent memory. Cronenworth wasn't considered a standout prospect after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

His minor-league numbers weren't that impressive during his first couple seasons. Cronenworth was capable of hitting for a decent average and showed pretty good plate discipline, but lacked power. During his first four seasons in the minors, Cronenworth failed to post a slugging percentage above .400. That lack of pop may have led to the Rays utilizing Cronenworth as a two-way player in 2019. In addition to hitting, he also saw some time on the mound that season.

But Cronenworth's biggest development in 2019 came on offense. He broke out as a 25-year-old in Triple-A, slugging .511. Given his age, there was some skepticism about Cronenworth's ability. Had he really made an adjustment? Or was he simply old for his level and picking on much younger players?

The Padres were willing to bet on the former. The team acquired Cronenworth as part of a five-player deal in 2019. Cronenworth proved to be the best player in the deal, and hit immediately upon reaching the majors the following season.

Since then, Cronenworth has remained a regular in the team's starting lineup. His bat remains strong and his versatility is impressive. Cronenworth has seen time at first base, second base, shortstop and third base in the majors. He also returned to the mound once, pitching a scoreless 2/3 of an inning.