Padres and Cubs meet to decide series winner

Chicago Cubs (7-4, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (6-8, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 11.74 ERA, 2.74 WHIP, six strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -141, Cubs +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego is 6-8 overall and 4-6 at home. The Padres have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

Chicago has gone 2-3 in road games and 7-4 overall. The Cubs have a 6-1 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a double and four home runs while hitting .264 for the Padres. Eguy Rosario is 4-for-15 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki leads the Cubs with a .326 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, six walks and 12 RBI. Ian Happ is 13-for-40 with eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (right shoulder strain), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (back), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.