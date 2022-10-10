Padres crush Mets amidst Eargate probe of San Diego pitcher Joe Musgrove I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, October 10, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

Justin Tucker’s last second FG meant a walk-off win for the Ravens over the Bengals

The Jets crushed the Dolphins, improving New York’s record to 3-2

Taysom Hill played Swiss Army Knife in the Saints win over the Seahawks

The Eagles are still undefeated at 5-0 after beating the Cardinals

Our personal mascot, Cooper Rush, is undefeated as a starter after the Cowboys got the convincing win over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams

The Giants got the win over the Packers in England, and The Rush believes superstition was the culprit

The Buccaneers survived a Falcons comeback thanks to a horrendous roughing the passer call on a play involving Tom Brady

Plus, the San Diego Padres are moving on after winning Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Round matchup with the Mets…even with Joe Musgrove having his ears searched for illegal substances!