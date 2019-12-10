Padres connected to Willson Contreras, but asking price is 'absurd'

If the Cubs trade any of their core position players this offseason, the expectation is they'll receive top-of-the-line prospects and/or controllable, impact big-league players in return.

Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan appeared on NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan's radio show - Kap & Company. According to Passan, the Padres have been connected to Willson Contreras, but the Cubs' asking price for the catcher is "absurd."

The Padres are looking to add a starting catcher and have one of MLB's top farm systems. They'd be a solid trade partner for Contreras, but the Cubs aren't going to trade him if they deem the return package to be inadequate.

From the Cubs' perspective, it makes sense to ask for an "absurd" package for Contreras. He's 27, a back-to-back All-Star starter, under contract through 2022 and only projected to make $4.5 million next season.

The Cubs don't need to deal Contreras this winter, but they'd be foolish not to listen to any inquiries for him - or any of their core players. They can always say no, but there's the chance they get blown away by an offer, too.