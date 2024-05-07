Padres bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2

San Diego Padres (19-19, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-15, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.78 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -146, Padres +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has gone 12-5 at home and 21-15 overall. The Cubs have gone 14-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego has a 19-19 record overall and an 11-7 record in road games. The Padres are 17-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Padres are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel is third on the Cubs with 12 extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Nico Hoerner is 10-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .285 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 17-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (rib), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.