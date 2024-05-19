Padres-Braves game postponed by rain, lighting with doubleheader scheduled for Monday

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves on Saturday night was postponed by rain and lightning.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Monday with a 6:20 p.m. game added to the previously scheduled 12:20 p.m. game.

Officials announced about five minutes before the scheduled first pitch that the start of the game was being delayed by inclement weather in the area.

The four-game series will continue on Sunday night.

Right-hander Yu Darvish had been scheduled to start for San Diego on Saturday night, but has been pushed back to Sunday.

The Padres planned to reinstate right-hander Joe Musgrove (right elbow inflammation) from the 15-day injured list for Sunday's game. Instead, Musgrove's return apparently will be pushed back to the Padres' series at Cincinnati, which begins on Tuesday.

The Padres will have right-hander Dylan Cease and right-hander Randy Vásquez start Monday's games.

The Braves have shifted Saturday night’s planned starter, right-hander Bryce Elder, to Sunday night.

Atlanta plans to have right-hander Reynaldo López and left-hander Chris Sale start Monday's games. López was pushed back one day after originally being listed as Sunday night's starter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: RHP Pierce Johnson (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the injured list. RHP Jackson Stephens was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... C Travis d'Arnaud (head contusion) was available in an emergency situation if Saturday night's game had been played. Manager Brian Snitker says he hopes to rest d'Arnaud again Sunday. ... 3B Austin Riley (left side inflammation) was to miss his fifth straight game but said, “I feel like I'm slowly but surely getting there. ... I'm still feeling it in certain areas with certain movements.” Riley still hasn't taken batting practice.

