Padraig Harrington holds off Steve Stricker to win 2022 U.S. Senior Open

Padraig Harrington started the final round of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open with a five-shot lead. He stretched the lead to six with a birdie on the eighth hole.

But that’s when Steve Stricker, whose U.S. squad demolished Harrington’s team at the 2021 Ryder Cup, got to work.

Stricker, who already has one senior major this season, made birdies on Nos. 8, 9, 12, 14, 17 and 18 to finish at 9 under, one shot off the lead. He was three holes ahead of Harrington, who was sputtering along and had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 but got a much needed birdie on the 15th hole to get to 10 under.

PADDY HUGE Clutch 🐦 for @padraig_h on 15 to push his lead back to 2. #USSeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/c73dzn598s — USGA (@USGA) June 26, 2022

From there, Harrington parred his way home, securing a one-shot win and capturing his first senior major.

Harrington’s last win came five years, eight months and three days ago as he last hoisted a trophy at the 2016 Portugal Masters on the DP World Tour.

He now has four professional majors, adding this U.S. Senior Open to his two Open Championships (2007, 2008) as well as the 2008 PGA Championship.

Harrington is the first international winner of the U.S. Senior Open since Colin Montgomerie did it in 2014.

Stricker shot the best round of the day Sunday with a 6-under 65 and finished solo second. Mark Hensby was solo third at 4 under.

Champions tour rookie Rob Labritz, who probably had the most fun this week, finished at 3 under in a three-way tie for fourth. He was playing just his 12th Champions event and second USGA event. The last USGA event he played coming back in 1988. He was medalist honors at PGA Tour Champions Q-School last December.

Story continues

List

These are the top 20 money winners in PGA Tour Champions history