Pádraig Harrington doesn't think Tiger Woods is 'serious' about winning the Open Championship

Tiger Woods isn't playing in any tournaments in the lead-up to the Open Championship, and Pádraig Harrington takes issue with that. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods may be playing better than he has in years, but one of his fellow golfers is questioning his level of preparation, and how serious he is about competing at the upcoming Open Championship.

Pádraig Harrington, who has won three major championships, is playing in the Irish Open this week to prepare for the Open Championship, which will take place in mid-July. And when he learned that Woods wouldn’t be playing in the weeks before the Open, he was surprised, and had a few things to say.

"I personally think if you're serious about winning the Open you've got to be playing tournament golf at least before it," Harrington told the Telegraph. "You'd rather be playing links golf and being in a tournament than just [playing] on your own, so if you're serious about trying to win the Open you should be playing at least one, if not two, of the events running into it.”

"I was always mightily impressed when Tiger Woods would play in a major without playing the week before,” Harrington continued. “I'd be a basket case if I didn't play the week before.”

Harrington is a big believer in preparation, and there might be something to that. After Woods won the Masters in April, he didn’t play a single event until the USPGA Championship a month later, where he failed to make the cut. But there were some extraneous circumstances involved. Woods was sore from his Masters win, and decided to skip any prep events before the USPGA so his body could perform better. And leading up to it, he was sick and missed several days of practice. Woods himself said at the time that he didn’t feel like he’d put in enough preparation to do well.

Woods is 43 and four years younger than Harrington, but he’s had significant health problems in the recent past that have kept him from even walking on the golf course, let alone playing on one. Woods knows his body better than anyone, and he knows how to treat it so it performs at its best. Harrington assuming laziness or sloth on Woods’ part seems a bit uncharitable to say the least.

