Padraig Harrington’s captains picks: Garcia, Lowry, Poulter round out Europe’s Ryder Cup team

European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington had half the number of picks to make – three – compared to U.S. Captain Steve Stricker but that didn’t make the decision-making process any easier in filling out his roster for the 43rd Ryder Cup.

Harrington opted to go with veteran Ryder Cup stalwarts in Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and rookie Shane Lowry.

On the final day of qualifying, Bernd Wiesberger and Lee Westwood squeaked on to the team as the final of nine automatic qualifying spots.

Harrington had previously said that Garcia and Poulter were virtual locks. That left one spot for first-timer Shane Lowry or a third veteran in England’s Justin Rose, 41, who went 2-2 in 2018 and had an overall record of 13-8-2 in his five previous appearances.

Lowry, the 34-year-old Irishman, won the 2019 British Open to stake his claim to his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe.

“Nobody thinks of him as a rookie,” Harrington said.

Garcia, 41, didn’t play the BMW PGA Championship after competing in the FedEx Cup playoffs. A veteran of nine Ryder Cups, the Spaniard went 3-1 at the 2018 Ryder Cup to beoame Europe’s all-time leading points scorer with 25.5 points (22-12-7).

“This is something that he was made for,” Harrington said of Garcia’s Ryder Cup record. “He’s a very rounded player and there’s not a player on the team that doesn’t want to play with him.”

Poulter, 45, is set to compete in his seventh Ryder Cup. Nicknamed “The Postman” because he always delivers on Sunday – undefeated in six singles matches (5-0-1) – the Englishman went 2-2 in 2018 and owns an impressive lifetime mark of 14-6-2.

Captain’s picks date to 1979 for Team Europe and 1989 for the American side with the Europeans sporting a 74-71-14, and the American selections an all-time record of 49-54-20.