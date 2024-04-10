Paddy Pimblett wants Renato Moicano in Manchester – even though he sees him getting knocked out at UFC 300

Win or lose at UFC 300, Renato Moicano remains Paddy Pimblett’s No. 1 choice for his next opponent.

Moicano (18-5-1 MMA, 10-5 UFC) takes on Jalin Turner (14-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pimblett (21-3 MMA, 5-0 UFC), who’s coming off a lopsided win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, doubled down on his callout of Moicano. He wants the popular lightweight on the UFC’s rumored Manchester card in July.

“I’m hearing little rumors of July in Manchester, pay-per-view, think you might see your boy on there.” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “Hopefully Moicano, the little mushroom, hopefully he beats Jalin Turner even though I can’t see it happening. Jalin Turner’s good. I rate Jalin Turner, and I think he’s going to knock Moicano out.

“Then Moicano can come running back to me for some publicity and try to get a fight, and I’ll knock him out, as well. If he wins or loses, I want to punch Moicano’s head in. He’s been talking all sorts of sh*t. He owes me money. He lost me money on a bet years ago, you little fart. If I fight Moicano, I want to scrap. Don’t start calling me Paddy ‘Pimb*tch’ and then be scared to throw down, you little sausage.”

Pimblett is open to two other lightweights that have constantly called him out, too.

“Oh yeah, Dober, as well,” Pimblett said. “Dober said something about me, as well. If Moicano gets his jaw snapped or something, multiple people would want a slice, you know what I mean? Drew Dober, he’s another ranked opponent, nice to fight him. I rate Drew Dober, he’s got power in his hands, couldn’t knock me out though.

“And if Moicano was out grappling you for two out of three rounds, imagine what I’d do to you on the floor. Matt Frevola’s always mentioning me. I like Matt Frevola as well. I like his style. He’s a ‘Baddy’ fan also. I wouldn’t mind fighting Frevola, but I’m sure he’s not ranked anymore, is he?”

