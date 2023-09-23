Paddy Pimblett returns with huge Tony Ferguson fight at UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett will return to the Octagon in December, facing a step-up in competition against Tony Ferguson.

“Paddy The Baddy” has not fought since December 2022, when he won a controversial decision against Jared Gordon to stay unbeaten in the UFC. Now the divisive Liverpudlian will take on Ferguson at UFC 296 on 16 December, on the undercard of Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington.

Ferguson, 39, is a former interim lightweight champion, but the American is on a six-fight losing streak, having most recently suffered a submission loss to Bobby Green in July.

Although Ferguson is no longer in the lightweight rankings, a win for Pimblett, 28, could move the Briton closer to the top 15.

In the main event at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, Pimblett’s compatriot Edwards defends the welterweight title against Colby Covington, a former interim champion in the division.