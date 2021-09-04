Paddy Pimblett impresses in UFC debut with furious first-round TKO of Luigi Vendramini

Paddy Pimblett’s long-awaited UFC debut has finally occurred.

On Saturday at the UFC Apex, Pimblett (17-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) took on Luigi Vendramini to kick off the main card of UFC Fight Night 191 and he met all of his pre-fight expectations.

“Let’s go Paddy,” chants rang throughout the UFC Apex from the small, yet energetic crowd to see the highly-touted prospect make a splash. Pimblett started out fast with a few flashy kicking techniques as he looked for a big moment early.

Proving to be no push-over, Vendramini (9-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) cracked Pimblett with a hard left hand and used the moment to get the fight to the canvas. On the mat, Vendramini landed a few strikes and threatened a submission, but Pimblett scrambled his way back to his feet a few seconds later.

The hard striking exchanges continued in the first round, with Vendramini finding a home for his left hand while Pimblett scored with kicks to the body and quick two-punch combinations.

Towards the end of the first round, Pimblett put together a few punches that landed flush and seemed to instantly bother Vendramini. Sensing the opportunity, Pimblett swarmed and unleashed a flurry of strikes, prompting referee Mark Smith to step in closer.

A couple of seconds later, Pimblett landed a crushing right hand to send Vendramini to the canvas, scoring the first-round TKO.

During his post-fight interview when asked about the shakey moment when he looked to be in trouble, Pimblett simply replied, “I’m a Scouser. We don’t get knocked out.”

He also called for a main event or co-main slot on a card in the U.K. when the UFC returns to traveling in Europe.

“I’ll blow the roof off the gaff!”