Paddy Pimblet responds to ‘cheating little juice head’ T.J. Dillashaw’s criticism of work ethic

Paddy Pimblett has clapped back at T.J. Dillashaw after the former UFC champion questioned his eating habits and work ethic.

Dillashaw was critical of Pimblett’s tendency to balloon up in between fights, stating that the rising star will never become champion if he doesn’t change his ways.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC) didn’t take well to Dillashaw’s comments, reminding him of his failed drug test for EPO, for which he had to serve a two-year suspension.

Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausage😉 Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗👍🏻🤣 https://t.co/64YL2yOG82 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 1, 2022

The pair’s back-and-forth didn’t end there as Dillashaw continued to take aim at Pimblett and the future of his career.

“Wasn’t even trying to be mean. @theufcbaddy getting all sensitive, must be a tasty subject. Drop the donuts and take the advice. The only difference of fat Tyler is that it was a joke lol. What’s not a joke is you getting diabetes. Let’s see how you look after 11 years in the UFC, good luck lasting that long.”

The post from Dillashaw prompted another reply from Pimblett (via Twitter):

Not as sensitive as ur body to that EPO when u cheated🤷🏼‍♂️still didnt win what an embarrassment u are🤣I’ll still be here in 11 years if I haven’t already retired with a proper legacy not tainted like urs👀& also a lot more money in my pocket than you’ve ever earned🤗night son😘 https://t.co/K8b80X83mM — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 2, 2022

Pimblett is set for his third UFC appearance when he takes on Jordan Leavitt on July 23 at UFC Fight Night in London. Meanwhile, Dillashaw is expected to challenge UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling next.

