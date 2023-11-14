Paddy McLaughlin: Derry City assistant has 'no intention' of joining Cork City

Paddy McLaughlin joined Derry City on a two-and-a-half-year deal to become Ruaidhri Higgins' assistant manager

Derry City assistant manager Paddy McLaughlin says he is "frustrated and annoyed" with rumours saying he had agreed a deal to become Cork City's new manager.

McLaughlin joined Ruaidhri Higgins at the Brandywell in April after leaving his role as manager of Cliftonville.

Cork City were relegated from the Premier Division and have been without a permanent manager since May.

"I've no intentions of going anywhere," McLaughlin, 44, told BBC Sport NI.

McLaughlin was highly regarded as a manager in Northern Ireland after guiding Institute to the Irish Premiership before a successful spell with Cliftonville, where he won the County Antrim Shield and League Cup.

He left Solitude in April to become Higgins' assistant as the Candystripes finished second in the Premier Division behind champions Shamrock Rovers.

"If anyone is asking me if I'll be the next Cork manager then it will be a 'no' from me," McLaughlin said.

"At the start I was laughing it off, I thought it was small and nothing too serious.

"I hadn't spoken to them, never mind agreed a deal. That's when I got a bit annoyed and frustrated because it's a bit disrespectful to me and it's very disrespectful to Derry City.

"I've got a lot of commitments in Derry. I have a young family in Derry and I'm only six or seven months in to a two-and-a-half-year deal.

"I was delighted to get back to my home town club. I've a job to do and it's a job I love doing.

"I've been a Derry City fan my whole life and I was delighted to get back when I did. We have a big season coming up next year and we've European football to look forward to next year."

Despite denying links to the Cork City job, McLaughlin says he is open to a return to management in the future.

"I don't think it's any secret that I loved being manager of Cliftonville and Institute and they were two clubs that I appreciated the opportunity to go and manage," the 44-year-old added.

"It's something I will hopefully get back into in my career. I'm still young and I've plenty of time on my hands.

"The opportunity to come to Derry - I jumped at the chance. Maybe in the future if the opportunity comes up elsewhere, to go in on my own as a manager, it's something that might appeal to me but at this minute in time, I've got a contract that I intend to see through.

"It's just a rumour that got out of nowhere. I'm just disappointed in the way it has been handled and the way it has gathered legs because there is no foundation or no truth in it."