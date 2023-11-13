Paddock named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Nov. 13—CHAMPAIGN — The Monday morning announcement from the Big Ten was basically pro forma. After Illinois quarterback John Paddock threw for 507 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday's overtime win against Indiana, there was no way the sixth-year walk-on couldn't be named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

And he was.

Paddock's award win was the second in a row for Illinois after wide receiver Isaiah Williams earned it a week prior. The Ball State transfer had a role in that honor, too, given he threw the 46-yard touchdown strike to Williams that proved to be the game winner at Minnesota.

Paddock and Williams connected on a walk-off winner in Saturday's 48-45 overtime victory against Indiana, with a 21-yard touchdown pass. It was one of several big throws for Paddock, who got his first start at Illinois in place of an injured Luke Altmyer. He completed 24 of 36 passes, and 19 of them went for at least 15 yards.

"If I got the opportunity in a full game, I was just going to let it rip," Paddock said on his post-game interview on Big Ten Network. "Hold nothing back. I'm a sixth year, I'm a walk-on, I was just like, 'Let's go. I've got nothing to lose. Let's just have fun with it.'"

Williams had good news on the awards front Monday, too. The St. Louis native, who caught nine passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns against the Hoosiers, was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, which is awarded annually to the top receiver in the country.

Saturday's performance against Indiana was Williams' second in a row with a new career high. He had what was then a new career best of 131 receiving yards at Minnesota before topping it against the Hoosiers.

Williams leads the Big Ten with 68 receptions and is second in receiving yards (893) and first-down receptions (39). He's the only player in the nation with two game-winning touchdowns in the final minute of regulation or overtime and did so in back-to-back games the last two weeks.

Williams' game-winning touchdown against Indiana was also the 200th reception of his career. The former quarterback trails only hall of fame wide receiver David Williams' 262 career receptions and is eighth in program history with 2,142 receiving yards.