Paddle game created by Albuquerque firefighters gaining popularity nationwide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a newer game created by a group of Albuquerque firefighters who wanted a way to take their minds off the stress of the job. Now, their creation is taking off in popularity around the country. “With most paddle sports they hit it over a net, this one we hit it down onto the table,” said Co-Creator of DotBall360°, Ryan St. Denis.

It’s a mixture between pickleball and volleyball and can be played almost anywhere. Each team gets three hits to pass between each other until possession is switched to the other team. Opponents score a point if the ball bounces twice on the ground.

The game was invented by some Albuquerque firefighters inside their firehouse. St. Denis said the game not only builds camaraderie but is also a mental outlet for a high-stress job. “It’s kind of mental and physical meditation for us where we’re not thinking about the calls once we go on them. We come back and play a game.”

They created it in 2021 and while other fire crews have picked it up, it’s also turned into a growing business for the creators who now sell DotBall360° equipment. St. Denis added, “The paddles we specially designed where they’re a little longer than a pickleball paddle. You have a little more reach to play defense.”

St. Denis said they’re now seeing the game’s popularity catch on across the nation, especially with schools. Foldable sets come with a table, paddles, and balls. They started selling their sets in August last year and sold through 1,000 within five months. They’re now working to stock up in hopes of making their homegrown game even bigger. St. Denis said their updated sets should be available in August and can be pre-ordered.

