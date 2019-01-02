Is Pacquiao shading Mayweather in his New Year’s resolution tweet?

Many Filipinos are greeting the new year by making resolutions, and Manny Pacquiao is no exception.

The boxer and senator even made it public by tweeting about it on Jan. 1. But instead of keeping it light, he also did not miss the chance to throw some shade.

Here’s what Pacquiao wrote:





Some of his fans took this as a reference to Floyd Mayweather Jr., who won a decisive victory versus kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match on Dec. 31 in Tokyo. The match ended after only two minutes and 19 seconds after Mayweather floored Nasukawa three times on the ring.

Mayweather was so confident about winning that he claimed that he barely even trained for it.

@darebirthonline joked that by tweeting his resolution, Pacquiao finally landed a punch on Mayweather.

Wow. Finally landed a jab on Floyd — Jamie (@darebirthonline) December 31, 2018





@SpeedGonzales1 wrote that after Mayweather’s exhibition bout versus Nasukawa, fans need to see a “real fight,” referring to Pacquiao’s match in January versus American Adrian Broner.

Coincidentally, Broner is a former protégé of Mayweather.

After the last Mayweather exhibition we need a to see a real fight!!! Waiting for “The Manny Show” in january!!! Do it mannnn — SpeedGonzales (@SpeedGonzales1) January 1, 2019





Another netizen felt that Pacquiao was shading Mayweather and tweeted this gif that shows the latter pretending to be spooked.





On the other hand, someone asked if Pacquiao was ready to fight Jeff Horn, the Australian boxer who defeated Pacquiao in 2017.

Experienced and bigger opponents like Horn? — Orlando Martinez (@elhocicon77) December 31, 2018





Pacquiao has been open to the possibility of a rematch versus Mayweather, who defeated him in Las Vegas in 2015. Pacquiao earlier said that a rematch was scheduled in early December last year after a video went viral showing him and Mayweather chatting at a concert in Japan.

But alas, nothing came out of it, and instead Pacquiao will fight Broner in a match which will reunite him with his coach Freddie Roach, whom he reportedly had a falling out after he lost to Horn.

But a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch could still happen. Pacquiao told the BBC in November that a rematch was a “big possibility” and that he couldn’t “retire with peace of mind” because of his 2015 defeat.

Fight fans may have to wait, however, because Pacquiao hasn’t given any specific dates as to when the much-anticipated fight is going to happen.

