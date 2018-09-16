Pacquiao open to Mayweather rematch

Manny Pacquiao is open to another super-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr

Manny Pacquiao has intimated that he is open to another mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr, after tweeting his response to the 41-year-old American’s proposal.

On Saturday, Mayweather posted on Istagram, stating: I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year, another 9 figure pay day on the way.”

Mayweather Jr is desperate to get his hands on Pacquiao’s WBA Welterweight belt, which he won after stopping Lucas Matthysse of Argentina in July.

And Pacquiao has always maintained that he was suffering from a shoulder injury after losing to Mayweather Jr by a unanimous points decision, when landing just 81 punches.

That 2015 victory meant that Mayweather remained undefeated in his career, and while he has had just two fights since – beating Andre Breton in the same year and a 2017 knockout of Conor McGregor – he sees the Filipino as a chance to line his pockets again.

And it appears that Pacquiao has picked up the gantlet, as he tweeted last night “50-1 #NoExcuses”, along with a one-minute video of Mayweather Jr and himself exchanging words at a music festival in Tokyo.





Mayweather Jr made about $220m from the first super fight, for which there were a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys. However, those fans felt short-changed and it will interesting to see that if and when they touch gloves again, the fight will live up to the hype.

