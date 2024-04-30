Packwood Mountain Festival returns May 3 through 5

Apr. 29—The Packwood Mountain Festival Fun Run will take place on Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m.

The event, co-sponsored by the White Pass Country Historical Society and Arbor Health, includes a 10K, a 5K and a 1K kid's dash.

The fee is $20 for 10K and 5K participants. On the day of the race, the fee increases to $25. The 1K kid's dash is free and starts at 10:30 a.m. The run starts at the Packwood Timberland Regional Library, located at 109 Main St. W in Packwood.

The race is part of the Packwood Mountain Festival, where visitors are invited to "celebrate our heritage." The festival begins with music from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at the White Pass Country Museum.

The museum will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 5.

For more information, go to whitepassbyway.com/event/packwood-mountain-festival/ or call 360-494-4007.