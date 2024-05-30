Pack's Goudette, Farrell and Warriner All-State

May 30—The Glacier Wolfpack had three softball players named All-State — Kenadie Goudette was named for the fourth time — and seven total were honored in voting by Western AA coaches.

The Western AA All-Conference team was released Wednesday, and Goudette, fellow senior Ella Farrell and freshman Olivia Warriner were named first-team all-conference — and therefore, All-State.

Goudette, a second baseman, hit .376 with 11 home runs and a team-high 30 runs batted in and 30 runs scored.

Farrell went 17-5 in the circle with a 2.25 earned-run average, with 195 strikeouts in 133 2-3 innings for the 21-5 Wolfpack. She also hit .372 with five home runs and 27 RBIs and was named All-State for the third time.

Warriner was named as a utility player; she hit .500 with six homers, a team-best 10 doubles and 29 RBIs. She scored 23 runs.

Glacier had one player make the second team, and Flathead had two: Emma Cooke made it from the Wolfpack and Mackenzie Brandt (outfield) and Olivia Nyman (utility) got the votes for the Bravettes.

Cook, a senior, was All-State in 2023; she hit .271 with 7 homers and 24 RBIs this season.

Brandt, a junior, hit .389 with four homers and 11 RBIs for Flathead, which made the state tournament a second straight season. Nyman, a freshman, had five homers and team-highs of 17 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Three more Glacier players were honorable mention: Junior catcher Cazz Rankosky, senior first baseman Zoey Allen (and her 14 home runs) and junior shortstop Nakiah Persinger.

The conference players of the year were both from state champion Helena Capital: Pitcher Kathryn Emmert for defense, and shortstop Anna Cockhill for offense.

Emmert went 20-3 in the circle this season, with a 1.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 114 innings. Cockhill, who landed this honor as a sophomore as well, hit .532 with five home runs, 22 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and 45 runs scored for the 23-4 Bruins.

All-Western AA

First Team*

Pitcher Kathryn Emmert, sr. Capital

Ella Farrll, sr., Glacier

Catcher Taylor Sayers, sr., Capital

Grace Hood, sr., Big Sky

First base Delainey Laird, sr., Big Sky

Second base Kenadie Goudette, sr., Glacier

Third base Brooke Schaffer, sr., Big Sky

Shortstop Anna Cockhill, sr., Capital

Outfield Kyler Latrielle, jr., Big Sky

Brooklyn Wright, jr., Sentinel

Kate Drynan, jr., Capital

Utility Olivia Warriner, fr., Glacier

Offensive Player of Year: Anna Cockhill, Helena Capita.

Defensive Player of Year: Kathryn emmert, Capital.

*-All first-team picks are also All-State.

Second Team

Pitcher — Faith Howard, jr., Helena; Liberty ORgers, sr., Missoula Big Sky.

First base — Haley Sellers, jr., Sentinel.

Second base — Sadie McGuinn, jr., Big Sky.

Third base — Riley Chandler, sr., Capital.

Shortstop — Kennedy Dypwick, sr., Sentinel.

Outfield — Ali Miller, so., Capital; Emma Cooke, sr., Glacier; Mackenzie Brandt, jr., Flathead.

Utility — Olivia Nyman, fr., Flathead.

Honorable mention — Rylie Schlepp, sr., Helena, P; Ashlinn Mullaney, jr., Butte, P; Kamryn Klemp, jr, Helena, C; Cazz Rankosky, jr., Glacier, C; Gracie Ferriter, jr., Butte, C; Zoey Allen, sr., Glacier, 1B; Bella Glowacki, sr., Capital, 2B; Ashley Koening, sr., Helena, 2B; Nakiah Persinger, jr., Glacier, SS; Irene Griswold, jr., Big Sky, SS; Kamber Leary, sr., Butte, 3B; Kathryn Seliskar, sr., Helena, OF; Shannon Kane, jr., Hellgate, OF; Keira Babbitt, sr., Hellgate, U.