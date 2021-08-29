PackersWire predicts whether former Badger Cole Van Lanen makes the Packers roster

The preseason schedule is now complete and NFL cut-down day is now only days away. At this time on Tuesday, every team will be required to cut their rosters down to 53-men

There will be some former Wisconsin Badgers on both sides of the cuts, as there are numerous that currently sit right on the roster bubble.

#Badgers on NFL roster bubble with cut to 53 looming next week: Benzschawel (WAS)

Biegel (MIA)

Burrell (NO)

Clement (NYG)

Connelly (MIN)

Erickson (HOU)

Groshek (LV) – listed as a FB!

Jamerson (NO)

Loudermilk (PIT)

Van Lanen (GB) (All listed 3rd team or below, except Groshek) — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) August 25, 2021

Zach Kruse of PackersWire recently predicted the Green Bay Packers final 53-man roster. On the bubble for the roster is former Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.

Here's my attempt at the Packers' 53-man roster before cuts start. I found myself taking the safe option at almost every turn, mostly by prioritizing experience to build the fringes of a roster for a team entering a "Super Bowl or bust" kind of year. https://t.co/UorEsysBHV — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 29, 2021

The verdict? Kruse sees Van Lanen missing the final cut in Green Bay.

Here are his thoughts on the competition:

Keep: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan, Dennis Kelly, Yosh Nijman, Ben Braden In this scenario, Bakhtiari starts the season on the 53-man roster but probably doesn’t play return to play right away. The Packers are going to play it safe with him, but it doesn’t sound like he’s still more than six weeks away from returning. The cost here is sending Cole Van Lanen to waivers, hoping for a return on the practice squad. I wouldn’t like risking a young player with a future at right tackle, but Van Lanen struggled in Buffalo. This would be a deep and experienced offensive line even if Bakhtiari has to miss a few games.

