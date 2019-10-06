Packers LB Za'Darius Smith does Ray Lewis sack dance after Lewis criticized Packers defense

Ray Lewis fired up the Green Bay Packers defense this week after claiming Green Bay didn’t have a “dictator” in their front seven, and pass rusher Za'Darius Smith heard him loud and clear. The edge rusher, who signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Packers this summer after four seasons with the Ravens, broke out Lewis’ famous sack dance after taking down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the first quarter of their Week 5 matchup.

Lewis called out the Packers defense on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” on Saturday and said the team has “a real issue on defense” without an enforcer like Clay Matthews. Smith responded on Twitter quickly with a simple “Wow,” and then went out to prove Lewis wrong.

This isn’t the first time Smith pulled out the Lewis dance, but it’s certainly the first time he did it to mock the legendary Ravens linebacker. It was Smith’s fourth sack of the season, and the Packers’ 13th on the season.

Lewis may want to rescind his take, considering the Packers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They went into Week 5 ranked ninth in sacks and 10th in fewest yards, and they’ve held the Cowboy’s high-powered offense to zero points after a quarter-and-a-half. The Packers don’t have any big-name players on their defense, but they’ve played a huge role in the Packers’ 3-1 start to the season.

