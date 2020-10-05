Who are the Packers WRs on Monday Night Football?

The Green Bay Packers are going to be without three of their top receivers on “Monday Night Football” against the Atlanta Falcons. Davante Adams (hamstring), Allen Lazard (core muscle) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) are all injured and either on injured reserve or expected to be inactive against the Falcons.

So who will Aaron Rodgers be throwing the football to on Monday night at Lambeau Field?

Here’s a quick rundown of the Packers’ active receivers against the Falcons:

View photos

Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescsent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Number: 83

Career catches: 72

He’s the familiar face. Valdes-Scantling, a 2018 fifth-round pick and a contributor the last three seasons, has eight catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in three games to start 2020. Expect him to be a primary target for Rodgers on Monday night. While inconsistent, Valdes-Scantling has dangerous deep speed. The Packers may need a big play or two from him against the Falcons.

View photos

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (82) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Number: 82

Career catches: 1

Shepherd made the 53-man roster to start last season despite being an undrafted tryout player from North Dakota State. He’s been great the last two summers, earning the confidence of both Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers. His one career catch came during a disastrous night – featuring a drop leading to an interception and a fumbled punt return – against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football last season. Can he redeem himself in a big role against the Falcons?

Malik Taylor

View photos

Wide receiver Malik Taylor (86) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Number: 86

Career catches: 0

Taylor spent the entire 2019 season on the Packers’ practice squad, using that experience in Matt LaFleur’s offense to springboard a run at a roster spot to start the 2020 season. He beat out Jake Kumerow for the final receiver spot. The Packers love his potential and think he’s more than athletic enough to make plays at the NFL level, so don’t be surprised if he gets an end-around or jet sweep opportunity on Monday night. At Ferris State, Taylor caught 121 passes. He went undrafted in 2019.

Reggie Begelton

View photos

Story continues