Packers WRs Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks helped each other improve during offfseason

Across three months of living and training together in Florida, Green Bay Packers wide receivers Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks provided tips for each other to improve in specific areas of playing the position entering Year 2 in the NFL.

Wicks helped Reed improve his release package and overall route-running ability, while Reed helped Wicks improve after the catch and his overall speed.

“We talk about how he’s really good with his in-steps, his releases, and stuff like that. I kind of wanted to get better at that,” Reed said, via Bill Huber of Packers Central. “And he just wanted to get better at running out of routes, being fast and stuff like that. We just coached each other up on those tips. Kind of dug in each other’s toolbox and helped each other out.”

Their collective toolboxes proved to be deep in tools as rookies. Reed, a second-round pick in 2023, and Wicks, a fifth-rounder in 2023, combined for 103 catches, 1,374 yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season as first-year players catching passes from first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love.

In the most optimistic light, Reed and Wicks could be seen as the next Randall Cobb and Davante Adams combo for the Packers. Reed as the versatile slot dynamo, Wicks as the separation master.

Reed led the Packers in receptions and receiving yards in 2023. Wicks had a pair of 90-yard receiving games and finished the season with touchdown catches in three straight games, including the wildcard round in Dallas.

Now imagine Reed getting slightly better at getting open and Wicks looking a little more explosive after the catch and as a vertical threat.

“We’re always going to coach each other up, try to get the best out of us. That’s our relationship,” Reed said.

According to Huber, Reed and Wicks met each other during the 2023 pre-draft process and remained close before getting drafted by the Packers.

A year later, a blossoming friendship and bond as teammates — built stronger across three months together in Florida during the offseason — could bring out the very best in both players.

