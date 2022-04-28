Packers get WR Treylon Burks, OLB Drake Jackson in Dane Brugler’s final 2022 mock draft

A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2022 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Dane Brugler, The Athletic

The picks: WR Treylon Burks at 22, OLB Drake Jackson at 28

The reasoning

On Burks: “Some teams question if Burks will be an immediate starter or if he will require time, but the Packers value size and run-after-catch skills, and Burks offers both in a big way.”

On Jackson: “In the 2009 NFL Draft, the Packers selected an intriguing edge rusher out of USC in Clay Matthews. Maybe they go that route again with Jackson, who has a ton of ability.”

Our breakdown: Burks won’t be a fit for every team needing a wide receiver, but he could be the right guy for the Packers, especially if Matt LaFleur can find ways of manufacturing touches early on. The Arkansas star plays fast and chews up yards after the catch but may need time to develop his game overall. Jackson could be one of the first-round surprises on Thursday night. He’s young (just turned 21) and explosive, with the right kind of acceleration and bendy to terrorize offensive tackles if he can develop a more well-rounded pass-rush plan. He checks a lot of boxes for the Packers in a first-round prospect. This first-round duo comes with a bunch of risk, given how much development both players need, but the payoff could also be huge. They also help solve the roster’s most pressing immediate and long-term needs.

The player info

Burks

Height: 6-2

Weight: 225

40-yard dash: 4.45

Vertical leap: 33.0″

Broad jump: 10-2

Three-cone: 7.28

Short shuttle: DNP

Bench press: DNP

RAS: 5.76

Jackson

Height: 6-3

Weight: 273

40-yard dash: DNP

Vertical leap: 36.5″

Broad jump: 10-7

Three-cone: 7.09

Short shuttle: 4.28

Bench press: DNP

RAS: 9.66

