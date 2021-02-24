Packers get WR Rondale Moore in Doug Farrar’s first mock draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Doug Farrar’s first mock draft for Touchdown Wire explored an exciting first-round possibility for Matt LaFleur the Green Bay Packers.

Farrar has the Packers taking Purdue receiver Rondale Moore at No. 29 overall.

A dynamic playmaker for the Boilermakers, Moore produced over 2,000 total yards from scrimmage and scored 17 total touchdowns over 20 games and three seasons at Purdue.

Packers Wire asked Farrar what he liked about the fit between Moore and Green Bay. He described the versatility Moore would provide as an underneath weapon in the Packers’ offense, a potential key for unlocking the true potential of Matt LaFleur’s scheme with NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers under center.

From Farrar: “Aaron Rodgers wanted new offensive weapons last season, and though the Packers’ offense performed well without them, there were issues. Per Sports Info Solutions, Davante Adams led the NFL with 14 touchdowns when facing single-high coverage. When facing two-high coverage, he scored just one touchdown. Opposing defenses were able to double Adams with impunity with deep safeties because there was nobody to force safeties into the box as underneath weapons in the passing game. The addition of Rondale Moore would be huge for Matt LaFleur’s offense because Moore is so dynamic on screens, slants, and other quick routes. Combined with Green Bay’s pre-snap motion concepts and play-action game, having a weapon of Moore’s caliber, especially after the catch, would give the Packers an entirely different dimension.”

As a freshman in 2018, Moore was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and the recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the nation’s most versatile player. He turned 135 touches – including 114 receptions – into 1,471 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Injuries and a shortened season in 2020 limited him to just seven games over the last two seasons.

In Green Bay, Moore could give the Packers a true slot receiver type to combine with Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard at receiver. He’d also be a natural fit in Tyler Ervin’s role as the go-to jet motion option. In fact, Purdue used him extensively on pre-snap motions within the offense.

Pro Football Focus ranks Moore as the site’s 21st best prospect in the draft. The Packers pick 29th overall.

PFF likes Moore’s potential as an explosive offensive weapon who can create easy plays and chew up yards after the catch, even at only 5-9 and 180 pounds.

The Packers passed on a receiver in last year’s draft, but the position has long-term needs, and Moore would provide a new element to an already dynamic passing game. Then again, the Packers have other more pressing needs at key positions, including cornerback and offensive tackle. Is a slot receiver too much of a luxury pick in the first round for a team that needs help elsewhere? Regardless, there’s no doubting how exciting Moore would be in the Packers offense.

List

Tracking Packers' virtual pre-draft meetings ahead of 2021 NFL draft

Recommended Stories

  • Tracking Packers’ virtual pre-draft meetings ahead of 2021 NFL draft

    A tracker of all the virtual pre-draft meetings between the Green Bay Packers and prospects in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Packers rookie review: QB Jordan Love

    Reviewing the rookie season of Packers quarterback Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

  • Hopeful for full stadiums, Patriots delay season-ticket deadline from March to June

    The New England Patriots had no fans in 2020. They hope to have many fans in 2021. Specifically, they hope to have full stadiums. Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Patriots have delayed the due date for season-ticket payments from March to June 1. In a letter to season-ticket holders, the team explained [more]

  • NFL Network to air pro day workouts in absence of NFL Scouting Combine

    With no NFL Scouting Combine this year, NFL Network is set to air many of this year's top pro day workouts for 2021 NFL draft prospects

  • Maya Rudolph Says ‘SNL’ Cast Thought Working With Trump Sucked

    The entire cast of “Saturday Night Live” wanted to flee when the then-"Apprentice" host first came on the show in 2004.

  • Texans release DT Eddie Vanderdoes

    The Houston Texans have released defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett Just Gave Himself a $565 Million "Raise"

    Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor alive today. Although Buffett's investing style may not resonate with the get-rich-quick ethos permeating the market in early 2021, few if any investors can match the Oracle of Omaha's long-term track record. According to the 2020 annual shareholder letter from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett led his company to an average annual return of 20.3% over a 55-year stretch.

  • Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would seek $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States as a shortfall of semiconductors has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production. Biden also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing the global semiconductor chip shortage that has alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.

  • Tim Anderson: White Sox 'have a pretty good shot of whooping on' Twins

    Tim Anderson knows the White Sox have to prove it on the field, but he's allowed to make his own preseason evaluation of the AL Central.

  • John Clayton: Titans among 3 teams in contention for J.J. Watt

    The Titans have been in contact with Watt's camp since he became a free agent.

  • Carnival, Disney Cruise Line cancel sailings until June; Holland America, Princess scrap Canadian cruises

    Carnival and Disney announced Wednesday that they would cancel all sailings through May. Three Carnival sister lines also announced cancellations.

  • Jeremy Lauzon injury: Bruins defenseman out at least a month with fractured hand

    The Boston Bruins will be without a promising young defenseman for at least the next month.

  • Everything coming to - and leaving - Netflix in March

    Get ready to stream new seasons of shows like "Nailed It!: Double Trouble," as well as documentaries like "Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell."

  • John Clayton says Packers among 3 teams in contention for J.J. Watt

    The Packers are one of three teams in contention to sign free agent DL J.J. Watt, according to John Clayton.

  • Report: Why do the Panthers want to move on from Teddy Bridgewater?

    The Carolina Panthers reportedly want to move on from former Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater.

  • 2021 Falcons Mock Draft: Surprise in first round

    With all the different options the Atlanta Falcons have in the upcoming NFL draft, it's important for the team to be ready for all scenarios.

  • Disney and the NFL are reportedly sparring over a proposed TV deal that would cost the ABC and ESPN owner nearly $4 billion every year

    Disney is pushing back on the proposed $3.8 billion annual cost to broadcast NFL games on its ABC and ESPN networks, according to CNBC.

  • The rise of Cameo, the message service that can earn athletes $30,000 a day

    Retired sports stars used to travel to conventions to make money from autographs. Now they can haul in cash from the comfort of their own homes Brett Favre (4) congratulates Drew Brees after a playoff game in 2010. The two now charge hundreds of dollars for a video message on Cameo. Photograph: David J Phillip/AP The first Sunday in February – the day of the Super Bowl – was always a key date for Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Now the second Sunday in May looms large in his work calendar. “Leading up to Mother’s Day, I think I did 80. Basically 80 Mother’s Day Cameos,” says the former Green Bay Packers star. “Christmas, seems like holidays, special occasions, they ramp up. Maybe five to 10 a day. There may be a couple of days when I do none and then 18 show up. But generally, like Valentine’s, it kind of ramps up.” Favre is the most popular athlete on Cameo, the fast-growing site where fans pay celebrities for personalised video messages and chats. At $400, he is rather more expensive than a card and flowers, but he has an average user rating of 4.9 out of five for the shout-outs and pep-talks he records from home in his warm southern drawl. “It’s a simple and easy way to make money and also be engaged with your fans. How ingenious is Cameo? I mean, my goodness. And the pandemic hits and it’s perfect,” he tells the Guardian. “There’s no way you can be up close and personal with all your fans, it’s just impossible, and at times you don’t want to be, but this gives you a way to engage. They get something, you get something.” While most of the more than 40,000 “talents” on Cameo hold, to put it gently, niche appeal, the site now attracts world-famous names. “The floodgates in my opinion have pretty much opened,” says Favre, who retired in 2011. “I’ve been doing Cameo for what, now three years maybe, give or take, and I just kind of assume that everyone is doing it. “Drew Brees for example. Reached out to me June or July, just asked me if it was legit, he was thinking about signing up and he asked me roughly about what he could expect to make in a year or six months. And I told him, I said, ‘I just did 80’. He’s like, ‘you gotta be kidding me’. I said ‘Look, Drew, not that you need the money but this is the easiest money you’ll ever make. You can do as much or as little as you want’.” Brees, the quarterback who won the 2010 Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints, charges $750, with proceeds going to his foundation. Cameo offers wealthy stars the chance to interact with fans without the venom that permeates many social media platforms. For lesser lights, many in need of income and purpose after retiring by their mid-30s, it is a convenient tool to remain relevant and monetise the nostalgia inspired by their on-field feats. Former players who previously had to travel to events to earn appearance fees, perhaps spending hours signing memorabilia, can sprinkle stardust from the comfort of their own homes using just their phones. Provided the idol is making a sincere effort, a video greeting can have a powerful impact, according to Angeline Close Scheinbaum, a sports marketing professor at Clemson University. Research she co-authored on branding suggests that compared with text alone, consumers “connect more with video, you can use more of your senses”. Unlike autographs, Cameos can go viral: “on the one hand it’s personal but on the other hand it’s shareable.” Cameo enjoyed its best year so far in 2020 as the pandemic curtailed in-person contact. Over 1.3m Cameos were made and more than 150 personalities earned at least $100,000. The company, which takes a 25% cut, achieved about $100m in total sales with an average order of roughly $70. Should the US supreme court rule this year that current college athletes are free to profit from their image rights, Cameo is poised to dive in to what should prove a lucrative market. “In a world that’s so disconnected, we connect people to their favourite person,” says co-founder Martin Blencowe from his home in Los Angeles. “Now they can hit up Ray Lewis, they can hit up Gabby Douglas, they can hit up some great names … Hall of Fame category really works for us. A lot of it has been referrals, talent talking to their friends.” Once a promising runner, the chirpy UK-born 34-year-old moved to California to attend university but injuries thwarted his Olympic ambitions. He set his sights on becoming a Hollywood producer and also worked as an NFL agent. In 2016, Blencowe asked his client, the linebacker Cassius Marsh, to record a video congratulating a friend on a new baby. “My buddy thought that was amazing,” he recalls. Cameo was born later that year when Blencowe and co-founders Steven Galanis and Devon Townsend developed the idea that selfies are the new autographs. Blencowe and Galanis travelled to Minneapolis for the 2018 Super Bowl, “staying in some really basic motel about an hour out of town” and trawling the city in the hope of persuading sceptical targets to join what was then a small and obscure venture. This year Blencowe visited Tampa and watched the game with Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. “Now guys are coming up to us,” he says. “That’s really cool.” Sportspeople are one-fifth of the Cameo talent base, from wrestlers to lacrosse players to commentators. American football and baseball are the most popular sport categories. Browsing the roster feels like accessing a vast experiment where celebrities quantify the wattage of their own star power. Spend $750-$1,000 and you could buy a moment of personal attention from Jack Nicklaus, Troy Aikman, Mariano Rivera, George Foreman or … Avram Grant. The one-season Chelsea manager risks pricing himself out of the market, you feel, but pledges to give the proceeds to charity. Or you could grab Roger Clemens and Sergio Garcia for a combined $900. The iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk looks a relative bargain at $200. Mia Hamm charges $125, Michael Owen, $180 (both to benefit good causes). Current MLS players Justen Glad and Juan Pablo Torres are among dozens available for $10 and under. Favre, who led the Packers to victory in the Super Bowl in 1997, was the second-most booked celebrity in 2020, behind Brian Baumgartner ($195), and just ahead of Snoop Dogg (currently unavailable). Baumgartner – who played Kevin in the US version of The Office – reportedly made $1m from the site last year. Among the most-demanded athletes, Favre is ahead of Lewis, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker ($300), the actor and martial artist Chuck Norris ($450), and the former wrestlers Flair ($500) and Mick Foley ($99). “Most, I’d say ninety-plus percent, are general requests, happy birthday to my mother, my son, my cousin, my uncle,” Favre says. “I can’t tell you how many Cameos I’ve done in regard to the Packers. ‘My dad’s a diehard Packers fan, he’s devastated by the recent loss, can you lift his spirits up?’ Those are endless. “I think probably the oddest request would be to reveal the gender of a baby, or propose. ‘Hey, will you propose to my future fiancee if she says yes?’ I guess they think that they can’t say no to me, but of course they can.”

  • 'Six-tool' White Sox star Luis Robert starts Year 2 with Mike Trout comp

    An "indescribable" "six-tool player" who has "Mike Trout type talents." Welcome to Year 2 for the phenom Luis Robert.

  • Peyton Manning gives his thoughts on Trevor Lawrence as the NFL awaits

    The Hall of Fame quarterback knows what it takes to be successful in the NFL, and he likes the game of the likely first overall pick.