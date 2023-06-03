Packers WR Romeo Doubs says Jordan Love can do 'the same exact thing' as Aaron Rodgers

Romeo Doubs heads into his second season with the Packers. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Romeo Doubs sounds very confident in the Green Bay Packers' quarterback switch from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. The second-year wideout told Dennis Krause of SpectrumNews1.com on Friday he didn't "really see what’s the big difference" between Love being under center from when Rodgers was in 2022.

"I think Jordan can do it," Doubs said. "I think Jordan is a really good quarterback. When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing."

Those are bold words by Doubs for a player in Love who steps into a role vacated by a Super Bowl-winning four-time MVP in Rodgers. Apart from a championship and four of the highest awards in the NFL, Rodgers also made 10 Pro Bowls, has passed for nearly 60,000 yards, 475 passing touchdowns and completed 65.3% of his passing attempts in 15 seasons as a full-time starter.

That's a tough bar to clear for any quarterback. let alone one has attempted just 83 passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games. Love, who the Packers traded up to select in the first round of the 2020 draft, waited behind Rodgers for the past three seasons, so maybe he picked up a few things. Either way, now he'll be QB1 after Rodgers' unceremonious divorce from the Packers that concluded with him as the starting quarterback for the New York Jets.

Of Love's 21 passing attempts in 2022, he and Doubs connected on just two passes for nine yards. Doubs himself finished his rookie year with 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games — numbers that ranked fourth on the team this past season.

Now, though, Doubs will be one of, if not the top receiving target for Love after Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb joined Rodgers in New York and tight end Robert Tonyan signed with the Chicago Bears. The only one receivers to return to Green Bay are 2022 second-rounder Christian Watson and 2022 seventh-rounder Samori Toure.

That leaves Doubs as one of the de facto offensive leaders, as well.

"I’d be lying if I say I shouldn’t be [a leader in 2023]. And I know outside looking in, everybody expects me to be that leader," Doubs said. "I’m just working on being a complete receiver. Just making sure my hands are good, my release game is good, and my routes. Just making sure that we keep that standard up high for the guys that’s looking up to us."

The Packers are trying to complete another successful succession plan with the move from Rodgers to Love, too, after they did the same with Brett Favre and Rodgers in 2008. That one worked out well for Green Bay, but lightning rarely strikes twice.

Doubs seems to think it will.