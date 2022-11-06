Packers WR Romeo Doubs leaves field on cart with ankle injury

Romeo Doubs injured his ankle on Green Bay's first play from scrimmage on Sunday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Green Bay Packers lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs to an ankle injury on Sunday, leaving an already struggling receiving corps short-handed.

Doubs injured his ankle on Green Bay's first play from scrimmage against the Detroit Lions. He caught a 25-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers and had his ankled rolled on a tackle. He needed help from trainers to get off the field and into the sideline medical tent. After a brief visit to the tent, he left the field on a cart to Green Bay's locker room.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/faGX61v2oP — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2022

The Packers initially listed him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Green Bay drafted Doubs in the fourth round of April's draft. He's emerged as one of Aaron Rodgers' top targets in a passing attack that has struggled after the offseason departure of Davante Adams. Green Bay entered Sunday ranked 22nd in the NFL with 217.4 passing yards per game. Reigning two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers ranks 21st among NFL quarterbacks in passing yards per game.

Doubs entered Sunday second on the team with 296 yards and three touchdowns on 30 catches. Allen Lazard led the team with 340 yards through Green Bay's first eight games. The Packers are already down Randall Cobb, who's on injured reserve with an ankle injury.