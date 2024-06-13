Packers WR Romeo Doubs draws big praise after outstanding offseason

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised the work accomplished and improvement made by receiver Romeo Doubs during the offseason workout program.

LaFleur said the Packers challenged Doubs in a few areas and he responded in a big way.

“I think Rome had an outstanding spring. I really do,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “It’s evident in the work he puts in on a daily basis. He’s in there in the morning, catching off the JUGS, he’s one of the last guys to leave the building. He’s very deliberate about the work he puts in. And it shows. We challenged him on a couple things that we thought he could do a better job with, really stressing the importance of opening up his stride, he’s embraced that. You’ve seen that. He’s had a lot of great moments.”

Doubs caught eight touchdown passes and improved his yards per catch, success rate and yards per target during the 2023 season. Over two postseason games, Doubs caught a team-high 10 passes for 234 yards and a score, providing an excellent end to his second season and potentially creating a springboard to a bigger step in Year 3.

Mixing great moments with daily consistency this spring is a recipe for real improvement for a third-year player who has been on the field a lot during his first two NFL seasons.

“Matter of fact, I can’t think of a bad day he’s had out there (during the offseason workout program),” LaFleur said. “He’s definitely improving.”

Doubs wasn’t willing to talk good or bad, but he also believes he improved this offseason.

“I thought it was progressive,” Doubs said. “Every day it was something I could get better at, and that’s what I look forward to over the course of this summer and going into camp.”

Doubs is a 23-game starter who has played almost 1,400 regular season snaps during his first two seasons. Can he become a go-to playmaker for Jordan Love in 2024?

Doubs said his plan was to “be a family man and train” during the five-week break between the end of the program and camp.

Hear more from Doubs below:

