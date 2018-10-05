Packers WR Randall Cobb Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Lions

For the second straight week, the Green Bay Packers will be without wide receiver Randall Cobb on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy said during a Friday morning press conference.

McCarthy confirmed that Cobb will miss the Packers' divisional matchup against the Lions as the veteran receiver recovers from a lingering hamstring injury. Cobb injured his hamstring during practice last week and missed Green Bay's shutout win over the Bills. The eighth-year pro said he was unable to run at full speed and had no chance of playing.

Cobb is just one of the Packers' banged up receivers. Davante Adams is dealing with a calf injury, while No. 3 wide receiver Geronimo Allison is currently in concussion protocol.

McCarthy said Adams will practice on Saturday after sitting out Thursday's workout and that "there is hope" for Allison's return by Sunday.

Cobb caught 17 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown during the Packers' first three games. Adams has 28 receptions for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and Allison leads the team in receiving with 289 yards and two scores on 19 catches.

The Packers sit one game behind the Bears atop the NFC North with a 2-1-1 record.