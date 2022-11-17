Packers WR Randall Cobb expected to be activated, play vs. Titans

The Green Bay Packers will likely get a boost in the passing game on Thursday night.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, veteran receiver Randall Cobb will be activated from injured reserve and is expected to play against the Titans.

Cobb injured his ankle against the New York Jets and was carted off the field fearing a season-ending injury. He got good news, was placed on injured reserve and missed the last four games.

The Packers designated Cobb for return from injured reserve on Tuesday, opening his practice window and providing an opportunity to play Thursday night if he was physically ready.

While Cobb said Tuesday he wouldn’t play if he didn’t think he was ready and acknowledged the challenges of a short week after coming off injured reserve, the veteran is clearly close to 100 percent and in a position to contribute right away.

The team has an open roster spot, likely saved for Cobb.

Over the first six games of 2022, Cobb caught 18 passes for 257 yards.

The Packers and Titans are scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff from Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire