Packers WR Randall Cobb avoids season-ending ankle injury

With a towel draped over his head while riding a cart off the field, Randall Cobb thought his 2022 season was over. Even his coach, Matt LaFleur, sounded as if the veteran slot receiver had suffered a significant injury when asked following the Green Bay Packers’ 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Preliminary testing on Cobb’s injured ankle provided some good news.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, X-rays on Cobb’s ankle were negative, and he’ll now need an MRI to determine the severity of his sprained ankle.

Aaron Rodgers said Cobb thought he broke his ankle, explaining the emotional ride back to the locker room in the third quarter.

That’s the good news. The bad news is Cobb will miss time. Rodgers believed short-term injured reserve (or missing four games) could be possible for one of his favorite targets.

It’s another blow to a passing game that can’t get on track to start 2022.

Cobb, 32, caught 17 passes for 249 yards during the Packers’ first five games. He entered Week 6 ranked second on the team in targets with 25.

Injuries are nothing new for Cobb, who hasn’t played a full season since 2015 and has missed at least three games in four of the last six seasons. He missed the final five games of the 2021 season after suffering a core muscle injury that required surgery.

Second-year receiver Amari Rodgers could get more play time if Cobb has to miss significant time. The Packers may also get Sammy Watkins back from injured reserve this coming week.

