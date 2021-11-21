Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling sets new mark for speed in 2021

Marquez Valdez-Scantling reached a top speed of 22.09 mph on his 75-yard TD reception late in the 4th quarter of the #Packers loss to the Vikings, the fastest speed by a ball carrier this season.#GBvsMIN | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gxwahjjxqd — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 21, 2021

No player in the NFL in 2021 has been clocked at a faster speed than Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling during his long touchdown on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Next Gen Stats, Valdes-Scantling reached a top speed of 22.09 miles per hour while racing past the Vikings defense on a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Before Sunday, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was clocked as the NFL’s fastest ball-carrier at 22.05 miles per hour on a 75-yard touchdown run in Week 9. Valdes-Scantling and Taylor are the only two players to go over 22 miles per hour with the ball this season.

Valdes-Scantling, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, ran past Vikings safety Xavier Woods to score the touchdown and tie the game at 31-31.

Valdes-Scantling caught four passes for 123 yards and the touchdown during the 34-31 loss to the Vikings.

The fastest ball-carrier in the NFL last season was San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who hit 23.09 miles per hour on a touchdown in Week 2.

