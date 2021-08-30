Packers WR Malik Taylor led all NFL players in receiving yards during 2021 preseason

No player produced more receiving yards than Green Bay Packers receiver Malik Taylor during the 2021 preseason.

Taylor turned his 14 catches, tied for the second-most among all NFL players, into 185 receiving yards, which led all players. Dezmon Patmon of the Indianapolis Colts finished second with 173 receiving yards. Rookie Tutu Atwell led all players with 18 receptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor caught 87.5 percent of his targets, averaged 2.5 yards per route run, made five contested catches (second-most) and created an NFL-high 11 first downs via receptions.

Final cuts are due by Tuesday afternoon, but Taylor is expected to make the Packers’ 53-man roster for the second consecutive season. He caught five passes for 66 yards and his first career NFL touchdown over 15 games last season.

