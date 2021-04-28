Packers get WR Kadarius Toney in Tony Pauline’s final mock draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

The pick: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

The reasoning: “A big corner like Greg Newsome may land with Green Bay, but I’m told the Packers love Kadarius Toney and his play-making ability.”

Our breakdown: There is no doubting Toney’s play-making ability. He’s possibly the most dynamic player in the entire draft with the ball in his hands. He’s quick, elusive and creative, in the Percy Harvin mold. While he needs polish as a receiver, he could be a supercharged version of Tyler Ervin early in his career while he learns the little things about playing the slot at the NFL level. Toney needs an offense that is going to feed him easy ways of getting the ball in space, and the Packers scheme is certainly capable. Have him run crossers and screens and get all the gadget touches in motion or from the backfield. He also has the potential for game-changing impact as a returner, adding a necessary boost for the special teams. Injuries and some off-the-field issues are worries, and so is his potential as a true receiver at the next level, potentially clouding a projection to Green Bay in the first round, but a creative playcaller like Matt LaFleur could maximize his potential as an offensive weapon. Toney could be the explosive slot with run-after-catch ability that could complete the weaponry in the passing game for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

The player info

Height: 5-11
Weight: 193
40-yard dash: 4.37
Vertical leap: 39.5″
Broad jump: 11-4
Three-cone: 6.88
Short shuttle: 4.23
Bench press: 9
RAS: 8.87

Our draft profile: Kadarius Toney

List

25 most likely options for Packers in first round of 2021 draft

Recommended Stories

  • Packers get WR Elijah Moore in Albert Breer’s final mock draft

    Analyzing the Packers taking Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore in Albert Breer's final mock draft for Sports Illustrated.

  • Packers get Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood in NFL Wire mock draft

    Packers Wire picked Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood in NFL Wire's 32-team first-round mock draft.

  • George Kittle on taking a QB: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan haven’t led us astray yet

    When the prospect of the 49ers moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo came up in February, tight end George Kittle said he thinks that Garoppolo “can lead us to another Super Bowl” and dismissed the discussion as a way to fill time during the offseason. The 49ers’ trade for the No. 3 pick made it clear [more]

  • Packers again willing to move up in first round

    The Packers traded up in last year’s draft to select quarterback Jordan Love, who played no snaps last season and might play no snaps this season. They hope to get more help out of their first-round choice this year. Green Bay has the 29th choice in Thursday’s opening round. General Manager Brian Gutekunst admits he [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft odds: Jaycee Horn is Eagles’ new favorite at No. 12

    DeVonta Smith has been replaced as the favorite to be the Eagles' pick at No. 12. By Michael Gatti

  • Ranking the Philadelphia Eagles offensive units ahead of 2021 NFL draft

    Ranking the Eagles offensive units ahead of 2021 NFL draft

  • Packers Wire’s final 7-round mock draft for 2021

    A final attempt to fit prospects at all 10 draft slots for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • NFL Draft 2021: How to watch in UK, start time, order, dates and schedule

    Trevor Lawrence is destined to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there are many more talking points ahead of the extravaganza in Cleveland on Thursday

  • Richards strikes out 10, pitches Red Sox past Mets 2-1

    Garrett Richards reworked his delivery last weekend with one thought in mind. The Red Sox right-hander is going in the right direction now. Richards finally found the strike zone and punched out 10, Bobby Dalbec hit his first homer of the season and Boston beat the New York Mets 2-1 Tuesday night.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Drafts

    Find all of our mock drafts for the 2021 NFL Draft from Thor Nystrom, John Daigle, Eric Froton, Derrik Klassen and Hayden Winks. (The Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Thor's 7-round mock draft

    With the NFL Draft only days away, Thor Nystrom unveils his 7-round mock draft (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL Mock Draft 2021: Chris Simms’ first-round bold predictions, picks and trades

    Chris Simms shares his final mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft with Justin Fields taking a surprising tumble and Alabama prospects dominating Day 1.

  • 8 best golf balls that will give you confidence on the tee

    We put a range to the test to find the perfect one for every player

  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: 'Not legitimate' to say I'm infatuated with Kyle Pitts in NFL draft

    Jerry Jones marvels at Kyle Pitts' ability. But reports Cowboys would trade up to draft Pitts are "a distortion," he said.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Luka Doncic with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/24/2021

  • OG Anunoby with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

    OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/27/2021

  • Valentina Shevchenko won’t pick next challenger after fifth UFC title defense

    Valentina Shevchenko continued to prove herself as one of the most dominant champions in women's MMA history Saturday.

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May