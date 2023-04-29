New Packers WR Jayden Reed to wear No. 1?

New Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed will possibly wear No. 1 as a rookie.

After beginning his collegiate career wearing No. 5, Reed switched to No. 1 for his final two seasons at Michigan State.

According to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official site, Reed would become the first Packers player to wear No. 1 in a regular season game since Curly Lambeau in 1926. The number has been unofficially retired for almost a century, so it’s possible Reed will eventually need to make a change. No. 5 is also unofficially retired for Hall of Famer Paul Hornung.

First-round pick Lukas Van Ness will wear No. 90, while second-round pick Luke Musgrave will wear No. 88.

