Packers WR Jayden Reed selected to 2024 All-Breakout Team

Could a standout rookie season lead to a breakout second season for Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed? Bucky Brooks of NFL.com thinks so.

In his All-Breakout Team for 2024, Brooks picked Reed — who led the Packers in receiving as a rookie — as one of his three wide receivers bound to break out this season.

From Brooks: “On a team without a true WR1, Reed could ascend to the top spot as a reliable chain mover with strong hands and dynamic running skills. Operating primarily out of the slot, the second-year pro is a rare find as a vertical threat, possessing polished route-running skills that enable him to win on crossers, digs and deep overs. Reed earned Jordan Love’s trust during a fine rookie season (64 catches, 793 receiving yards and eight scores) that put the former second-rounder on the radar as a potential No. 1 option in Green Bay. These two should make even sweeter music in their second season together.”

As a rookie, Reed led the Packers in receptions (64), receiving yards (793) and total touchdowns (10). He produced 912 total yards on 75 touches.

Can Reed turn into Jordan Love’s go-to target and Matt LaFleur’s favorite gadget weapon as a sophomore in 2024?

His game is reminiscent of former Packers slot dynamo Randall Cobb. Just ask Jaire Alexander. Cobb’s breakout season (2014) resulted in over 90 catches, over 1,300 total yards and 12 scores. Reed has the same dynamic qualities in terms of winning from the slot and turning manufactured touches into big plays. Reed might even add more as a true vertical threat. The only thing that might keep him from breaking out in a big way is sharing the target load with all the other pass-catchers in Green Bay. Given he’s healthy, Reed could clear 1,000 total yards and double-digit touchdowns in 2024.

The other breakout candidates at receiver for Brooks were Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Buffalo’s Khalil Shakir.

