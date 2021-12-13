Packers WR breaks out 'I still own you' shirt after Aaron Rodgers dominates Bears again

It seems the Green Bay Packers entered their rivalry game against the Chicago Bears expecting another big day from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers obliged, leading the Packers to a 45-30 win while going 29-of-37 for 341 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. One of those touchdowns was caught by wide receiver Allen Lazard, who showed up to his postgame news conference with a message on his shirt.

"I still own you."

Allen Lazard’s shirt indeed says, “I still own you.” pic.twitter.com/0PVYoT1mIS — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 13, 2021

You may remember Rodgers' trash talk heard 'round the world the last time he beat the Bears, in which he loudly proclaimed "I own you, all my f****** life, I still own you, I still own you" to the Soldier Field faithful.

He all but repeated the message Sunday, overcoming a frustrating first half to turn the game into another Packers-Bears beatdown. The Packers have now won six straight games against their rivals, winning by an average of 12.5 points.

Sunday may also have been the final time Rodgers owns the Bears as a member of the Packers. He has made his thoughts on his future in Green Bay quite clear, so the Packers may need a big step from Jordan Love next year if they want to continue their success.