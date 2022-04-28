Packers get WR Drake London, OT Tyler Smith in Mike Renner’s final 2022 mock draft

A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2022 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

The picks: WR Drake London at 22, OL Tyler Smith at 28

The reasoning

On London: “London gets a mini-fall here, with few clean fits after the early run on the position combined with his ankle injury and lack of pre-draft testing. He fits the Packers’ size mold and immediately brings the best catch radius in the draft to Aaron Rodgers.”

On Smith: “The Packers like young, athletic offensive linemen, and Smith fits that bill. He led the nation with 21 big-time blocks in 2021. He also led the nation with 16 penalties.”

Our breakdown: London has been widely viewed as a sure-fire top-15 pick, but it’s certainly possible the NFL doesn’t agree, especially considering some of the speed concerns and his lack of on-field testing (ankle injury) during the pre-draft process. The Packers probably wouldn’t mind if he fell into range. London has terrific length, body control and ball skills and could be a terrific combination of a perimeter “X” receiver and power slot at the next level. Smith looks like a sneaky first-round possibility for the Packers. He’s young (just turned 21), athletic (8.77 RAS) and plays a premium position. The Packers might want to address the offensive line early after losing Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick. Smith, who visited Green Bay during the pre-draft process, has to be considered an option.

The player info

London

Height: 6-4

Weight: 219

40-yard dash: DNP

Vertical leap: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

Three-cone: DNP

Short shuttle: DNP

Bench press: DNP

RAS: N/A

Smith

Height: 6-5

Weight: 324

40-yard dash: 5.02

Vertical leap: 27.5″

Broad jump: 8-9

Three-cone: 7.78

Short shuttle: 4.65

Bench press: 25

RAS: 8.77

