Packers WR Devin Funchess willing to play special teams, but will it be enough?

“I’ll play special teams if they need me.”

Those were Devin Funchess’ words following a stellar Family Night performance that was quickly deflated up by a poor choice of words during his post-practice press conference.

While addressing the media, Funchess used an Asian slur that required a quick public apology via Twitter. At this point, Funchess needs to do everything he can to get back into the team’s good graces. Even then, it might not be enough.

On Sunday, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made the following statement.

“Unfortunately, there was a comment made by Devin Funchess last night that was very unacceptable,” said Gutekunst. “Certainly, doesn’t live up to the standards and values of the Green Bay Packers.”

Gutekunst added that the team has not yet decided to part ways with Funchess, but they will continue to have conversations.

“It certainly can’t happen again,” in the words of Gutekunst.

For now, Funchess may have time to correct this mistake. However, his leash undoubtedly just got shorter.

Green Bay’s wide receiver room is already congested, and while Funchess is a veteran who has played at a high level in the past, he is not a lock to make this team in 2021.

Last year, Funchess opted out due to COVID-19. He showed up to OTAs earlier this year in good shape and, so far, has been doing well. However, the hill he needed to climb to make this team just got even higher.

The veteran receiver did make three catches during team periods on Saturday night, including one on a third down from Aaron Rodgers and a pair of big plays from Jordan Love.

Still, at the moment, Funchess is no higher than the fifth receiver on the depth chart. Usually, a player in his position would need to contribute on special teams to make the roster, and Funchess appears willing if that’s what it takes.

At Family Night, Funchess lined up for a few snaps as a blocker on the punt team.

However, Funchess hasn’t played hardly at all over the last two years. He played only one game in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury and then opted out of 2020. Funchess may very well have to contribute on special teams to stick around with the Packers, but that is something he has rarely done in his career.

Gutekunst was adamant that special teams will play a significant factor in deciding the last few roster spots on the team, especially at receiver.

The most special teams’ snaps Funchess has played in a single season came in 2017 when he played four with the Carolina Panthers. How Funchess could be utilized on special teams will have to be sorted out during practice and the preseason. He doesn’t have the skill set to be a return man, and he also doesn’t fit the mold of a gunner.

Funchess can say he is willing to contribute on special teams, but the fact is, he may not have a position. His best option is to perform well in practice and during the preseason to prove he can be a reliable target during the regular season. Otherwise, Green Bay will have more than enough reasons to move on.

